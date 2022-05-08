Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,911 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Clearfield worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $54.94. 82,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.