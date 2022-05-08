Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLNE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 7,339,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 274,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 150,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

