Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 7,339,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after buying an additional 370,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 274,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.