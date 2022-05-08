Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 7,339,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
