Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 117,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,706. The company has a market cap of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

