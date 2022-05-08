Chronologic (DAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00

Chronologic (DAY) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $76,559.64 and $61.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,429,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,840 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

