China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
