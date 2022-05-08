China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

