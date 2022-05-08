ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $500,197.95 and approximately $8,824.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.73 or 0.99901276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

