ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 37% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CHART) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ChartEx has a market cap of $105,542.20 and approximately $5,010.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,971,305% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00271914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00175976 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.00539471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00038807 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,464.27 or 1.97800983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.