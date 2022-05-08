Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,841. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

