Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Issues Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,841. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
