Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.66

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66 and traded as high as C$6.72. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 239,688 shares.

CIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

