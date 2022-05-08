Celo Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00006340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $980.45 million and approximately $52.43 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

