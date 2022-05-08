Celo Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006733 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $68.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,715,606.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

