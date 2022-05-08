Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 945,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

