CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.45% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CDK stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CDK Global by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

