Cat Token Market Cap Reaches $854,297.94 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $854,297.94 and $531.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

