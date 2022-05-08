Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on the stock.

CGS opened at GBX 318 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.36. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 282.52 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.21.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,920 ($13,641.47). Also, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,988.13). Insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,206,000 over the last 90 days.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

