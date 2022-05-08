Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SAVA traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 952,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. The company has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $146.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
