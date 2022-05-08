Cartesi Price Down 6% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $142.43 million and $9.96 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00182241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00480301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038629 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.81 or 2.00880850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,109,171 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

