Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Shares of CS traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.07. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.7713253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.