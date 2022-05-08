Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($284.21) to €240.00 ($252.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($242.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,885. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

