Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 174.13% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Calyxt stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.