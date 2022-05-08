Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will post $625.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the lowest is $548.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $440.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,327. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

