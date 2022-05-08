California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 636,226 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.47% of American Tower worth $622,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $244.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

