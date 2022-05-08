California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 59,094 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,094 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $170,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

