California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,055 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $153,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,152. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.