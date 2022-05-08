California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 224,805 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,953,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,805 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $545,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 5,242,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

