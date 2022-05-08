California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 204,656 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 204,656 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Oracle worth $862,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,185. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

