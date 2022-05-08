California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,715 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 879,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $184,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 33,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.81. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

