California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,110 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $159,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,587,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 804,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,678. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,486,381. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

