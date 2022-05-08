California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,179 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Church & Dwight worth $190,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. 1,206,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,826. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

