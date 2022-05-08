California Public Employees Retirement System Has $693.72 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $693,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after buying an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 7,467,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

