California Public Employees Retirement System Has $207.17 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $207,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,188,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $261,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

