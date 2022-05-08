California Public Employees Retirement System Has $173.09 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,491 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $173,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 1,749,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

