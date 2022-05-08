California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,308,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141,601 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.02.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

