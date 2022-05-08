California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,091 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.54% of Target worth $599,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,905. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

