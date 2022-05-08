Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,593. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

