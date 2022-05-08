Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CZR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

