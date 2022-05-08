Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $140.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

