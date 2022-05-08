Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.62. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $90.76 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35.

