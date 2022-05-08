Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $9.94 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,000. Alphabet accounts for 10.8% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,615.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,758.15.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.