Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,532 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWM traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,408,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.55 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

