Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. 144,214,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,115,912. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.