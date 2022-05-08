Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Honeywell International makes up 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.