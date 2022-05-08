Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 11.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 282.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 62.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 101.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $7.25 on Friday, hitting $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

