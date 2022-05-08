C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%.
Shares of CCCC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.
CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.