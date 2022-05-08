C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.