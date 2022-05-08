Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $257,385.20 and $42,322.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00187169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038842 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.59 or 2.01961484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

