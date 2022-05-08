Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 70,392.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,590 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 67.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

