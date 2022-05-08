Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.26 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

