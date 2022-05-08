Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.