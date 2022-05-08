Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.

